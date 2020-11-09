Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) reports fiscal Q1 2021 total and cannabis net revenue was $67.8M, a slight increase from the $67.5M in the prior quarter.

Consumer cannabis net revenue was $34.3M (-3% Q/Q).

Medical cannabis net revenue was $33.5M, a rise of 4% sequentially. The increase was primarily attributable to a strong performance in the international medical business, which grew 41% Q/Q.

Adjusted gross margin before fair value adjustments on cannabis net revenue remained strong at 48%, versus 50% in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $57.9M (-79.3% Q/Q).

In Q1 2021, the Company used $25.2M in cash to fund operations.

Aurora continues to execute its announced plan for reducing production and complexity through the closure of 5 cultivation facilities, with three facilities now fully closed.

Shares rise 21% premarket on hopes for marijuana reform under a new presidential administration.

See ACB total return performance against peers and broader index over a period of one year.

Other pot stocks jumping this morning include: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) +13.9% , Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) +11.9% , Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) +13.5% , Canopy Growth CGC +4.6% , ETFMG Alternative Harvest (NYSEARCA:MJ) +7.2% .

Previously: Pot stocks light up again on projected Biden victory (Nov. 9)

Previously: Aurora Cannabis beats on revenue; shares up 37% (Nov. 9)