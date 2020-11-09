The first interim efficacy analysis of the large-scale Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, showed it to be more than 90% effective seven days after the second dose in preventing infection in participants with no evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.

With most of the Continent back in at least partial lockdown, the news is of quite particular importance. The Stoxx 600 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is now higher by 4.1% , led by Spain's (NYSEARCA:EWP) 7.5% advance . Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG) is up 5.7% , France (NYSEARCA:EWQ) 7% , and Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI) 7.4% . The U.K. (NYSEARCA:EWU) is ahead 4.9% .

