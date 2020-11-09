Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) sent out a survey to users through its app that describes a potential podcast-only subscription plan with tier prices ranging from $3 to $8 per month.

The cheapest tier includes ads and access to "exclusive interviews and episodes." The most expensive tier doesn't include Spotify-inserted ads and gives users "high quality original content" and early access to select episodes.

Andrew Wallenstein, president of Variety's Intelligence Platform, tweeted on Friday about receiving the survey.

Spotify tells The Verge it routinely conducts surveys to improve user experience: "Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time."

Spotify shares are down 3.6% pre-market to $266.10.

The streaming service's big podcasting bets have included acquiring the Ringer and Gimlet Media podcast producers and exclusive content deals with Joe Rogan and Michelle Obama.

Previously: Sony, Apple linked to talks in key deal for podcasting's Wondery (Nov. 07 2020)