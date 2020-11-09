Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces positive results from a 203-subject Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor deucravacitinib in adults with psoriatic arthritis. The results are being presented today at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting.

The study met the primary endpoint of at least a 20% improvement in signs and symptoms of disease (ACR 20) at week 16 versus placebo in both the 6 mg and 12 mg arms (52.9%, 62.7% vs. 31.8%).The proportions achieving ACR 50 (at least a 50% improvement in disease severity) were 24.3%, 32.8% and 10.6%, respectively.

All key secondary endpoints were also met.

On the safety front, the most common treatment-emergent adverse events compared to control were nasopharyngitis (5.7%, 17.9%, 7.6%), rash (4.3%, 6.0%, 0%) and headache (7.1%, 1.5%, 4.5%).

The company is assessing the candidate in a range of other immune-mediated disorders including psoriasis, lupus and inflammatory bowel disease.