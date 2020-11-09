Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) has dosed the first patient in Phase 1 trial evaluating NTLA-2001 for hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) with polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN).

After safety assessment and dose optimization, the company intends to further evaluate NTLA-2001 in a broader ATTR patient population of both polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy patients.

The 38-participant study's primary objectives are to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of NTLA-2001 and consist of a single-ascending dose phase in Part 1 and, following the identification of an optimal dose, an expansion cohort in Part 2.

NTLA-2001 is the first experimental CRISPR therapy to be administered systemically, or through a vein, to edit genes inside the human body.

ATTR occurs due to DNA mutations in the TTR gene, which causes the liver to produce a protein called transthyretin (TTR). hATTR can predominantly manifest as polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN), which can lead to nerve damage, and cardiomyopathy (hATTR-CM), which involves heart muscle disease that can lead to heart failure.