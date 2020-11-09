Following news that Elliott Management has taken a minority stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), the company announces a $1B share repurchase program across FY21-22 and the intention to return 50% of FCF thereafter.

The company also provides a Horizon 2 outlook for that Fy21-22 period, which includes total revenue growth CAGR of 6-7%, software sales CAGR of 35-40%, non-GAAP operating margin of 31-32% for FY21 and 32-34% for FY22, double-digit non-GAAP EPS growth, and a commitment to achieving the Rule of 40, where total revenue growth plus non-GAAP operating margins will total at least 40 by FY22.

Long-term targets for FY25: Revenue growth of 8-9%, software revenue growth of more than 20%, mid-30% operating margin, and sustainable double-digit EPS growth.

F5 will host its analyst and investor meeting on November 18.

FFIV is up 15.8% pre-market to $167.12.

