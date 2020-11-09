The 10-year Treasury yield is up 10.5 basis points to 0.92% - its highest level since the March panic.

The move comes after interim data from the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine trial showed 90% effectiveness after the second dose.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is down 2.1% premarket, and its leveraged inverse cousin, the TBT is up 4.1% .

Checking popular bond proxies, they're nicely higher as boosted economic prospects and a steeper yield curve more than outweigh any absolute rise in rates.

Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are each up about 2% premarket. New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) is up 8.3% , The Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) is higher by 0.4% .

