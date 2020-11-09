Along with a return to normalcy trade following Pfizer's positive Covid vaccine data, shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have soared 15% in premarket trade to $9.30 after disclosing a multi-year partnership with GenesisCare.

It will offer patients greater access to leading technology, with a plan to explore further collaborations to improve cancer diagnosis, treatment and cardiovascular care.

The deal is valued at more than $130M over the next five years, including imaging technologies, digital solutions, clinical education and services.

Together, GenesisCare and GE Healthcare aim to achieve earlier, faster and more confident cancer diagnosis and more precise intervention and individualized treatment, leading to better patient outcomes.