Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.04 .

Revenue of $23.58M (+28.9% Y/Y) beats by $5.88M .

"The Precigen team has made impressive progress this quarter in driving value across our preclinical and clinical pipeline. In particular, we made several advances in our quest to meet unmet needs for patients, including dosing the first patient in our first-in-human study of PRGN-2009 AdenoVerse in HPV-positive solid tumors, and advancing our proprietary UltraPorator system towards clinical implementation," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "In early December, we are excited to share a comprehensive update on our clinical pipeline progress towards meeting our 2020 goals laid out earlier this year as well as looking forward to the PRGN-3006 presentation at the 2020 meeting of the American Society of Hematology by the trial's Principal Investigator, Dr. David Sallman from the Moffitt Cancer Center."

Shares +0.4% PM.

