Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) agrees to sell its Marten Hills oil assets in Alberta to Headwater Exploration (OTC:CDDRF) for ~C$100M in cash and stock.

Cenovus will retain a gross overriding royalty on the lands allowing them to benefit from future development of the Clearwater formation at Marten Hills.

The company says the sale provides an "opportunity to accelerate value generated from the Marten Hills assets, particularly in the context of the deferral of exploration and development spending as part of the company's response to lower oil prices resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Cenovus recently reported a Q3 loss of C$194M, compared with a year-ago profit of C$187M.