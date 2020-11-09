Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Q3 adjusted FFO loss per share of 4 cents misses the average analyst estimate for positive FFO of 5 cents per share and improved from the adjusted FFO loss of 6 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $10.60M increased from $9.85M in the year-ago period and came in slightly higher than the $10.58M consensus estimate.

Q3 adjusted EBITDAre of $5.87M slips from $5.94M a year ago.

Estimates net asset value per share is in $13-$15 range.

"This was a relatively good quarter compared to the same period last year, demonstrating the strength and stability of farmland as an asset class in both good times and bad," said Chairman and CEO Paul A. Pittman.

The pandemic has had a limited impact on the company so far, but the pandemic's effects on the economy and U.S. agriculture may hurt the company's operations in the medium-term, the company said.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

