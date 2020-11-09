VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) acquires Supreme, a privately-owned global streetwear brand for $2.1B.

Current investors, The Carlyle Group and Goode Partners, are also selling their stakes in the Supreme brand.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the year end.

The Supreme brand is expected to be modestly accretive to VF’s revenue and adjusted EPS in FY2021 and will contribute at least $500M of revenue and $0.20 of adjusted EPS in FY2022.

Steve Rendle, VF’s Chairman, President, and CEO said, “The acquisition of the Supreme brand is further validation of our vision and strategy to further evolve our portfolio of brands to align with the total addressable market opportunities we see driving the apparel and footwear sector. The Supreme brand will further accelerate VF’s hyper-digital business model transformation and will be a meaningful driver of VF’s commitment to top quartile total shareholder return and long-term value creation.”

The Supreme brand offers a $1B global opportunity over time through International and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) expansion, core pillars of VF’s 2024 strategy.

