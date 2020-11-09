Stifel analyst Steve Manaker upgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Buy from Hold, on the premise that CUBE's Q3 results suggest growth will continue in key markets.

Sees positive momentum, especially in New York, continuing for at least 12 months, fueling stronger earnings.

With the self-storage REIT's shares up more than 6% this year, "we believe we are in the middle, not the end, of the run," Manaker writes.

Lifts price target to $39 from $34.

Manaker's Buy compares with Quant rating of Very Bullish and contrasts with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Neutral (3 Very Bullish, 6 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).

Note that CubeSmart's price/book ratio lags those of rivals Life Storage and Extra Space over a three-year timeframe: