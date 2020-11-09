Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) has completed patient enrollment in its Phase 1 study evaluating CPI-006, an immunotherapy approach for hospitalized patients with COVID-19, and updated data from the study will be presented at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting.

Utilizing a cut-off date of November 4, all evaluable patients had anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody responses within 7 days of administration at all dose levels, and recovered and discharged from the hospital at a median of 4 (range 2-23) days.

There were no drug-related toxicity or safety issues reported.

Data also showed that with relatively low doses of CPI-006, it was observed that patients generate high levels of antibodies to the virus that continue to increase and are sustained over months, as well as increased memory B cells, which could produce long-term immunity.

The Company plans to initiate a pivotal, randomized, double blind study of CPI-006 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in December with results expected around mid-2021.