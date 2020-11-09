ACB, AAL, CCL and EPR among premarket gainers

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) +124% as its lead drug achieves second remission in early-stage study.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) +72% .

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ:CALT) +50% on announcing positive topline results from Part A of the global Phase 3 clinical trial NefIgArd.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) +42% .

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) +38% .

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) +37% .

Datasea (OTC:DTSS) +35% .

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) +33% on announcing Positive In Vivo Data.

Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) +33% .

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) +32% on positive data from Pfizer vaccine trial.

Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) +31% on potential cannabis legalization and Q1 results.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) +29% on positive data from Pfizer vaccine trial.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) +29% .

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) +28% on Q3 results.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) +26% as Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective, U.S. EUA application expected this month.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) +26% after announcing $60M equity investment from Pfizer.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) +26% .

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEMKT:UUU) +26% on Q2 results.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) +25% .

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) +25% .

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) +24% .

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) +24% .

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) +24% .

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) +24% .