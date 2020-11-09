Hotel stocks are racing higher after Pfizer/BioNTech reports a breakthrough with its COVID-19 vaccine.

The companies say the case split between vaccinated individuals and those who received a placebo indicated a vaccine efficacy rate of above 90% for the vaccine at seven days after the second dose. That is news that the lodging sector has been waiting to hear with travel demand in a slump since March.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is 12.35% higher in premarket action, Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is up 18.27% and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is 14.17% higher .

