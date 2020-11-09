Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) +6.3% PM , received a purchase order for 500 of its all-electric C-1000 delivery vehicles from Pritchard Companies to be distributed across the country.

As part of the company's earlier announced strategic partnership with HCA, inventory financing will be provided by Hitachi Capital America.

Pritchard Companies has developed a robust national network of partners and is one of the nation's largest commercial vehicle distributors, selling over 30,000 units annually to customers across all 50 states..

"We see this initial 500 vehicle purchase as being the first of many future orders and look forward to growing with Workhorse in 2021 and beyond," Pritchard EV Division COO Ryan Pritchard commented.

