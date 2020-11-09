Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) rallies after Stifel upgrades the trucking stock to a Buy rating on its view that the company will benefit from healthy pricing cycle next year.

"The big orange machine is serving some green to investors this month. Shareholders of record at Monday's close (November 9) will get $2 each share in a couple weeks - not bad on a ~$21 stock, especially as it still leaves them with a net debt-free balance sheet. Asset-based truckload carriers and IMCs remain well positioned heading into next year. In its recent earnings report, Schneider posted 3Q20 EPS of $0.31, in-line with the Street consensus estimates and just shy of our $0.32 estimate. Business is getting better, and we believe the company will benefit from the healthy pricing cycle in 2021."

The firm assigns a price target of $26 to Schneider vs. the average Wall Street PT of $26.64.