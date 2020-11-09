Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a new rewards program that's rolling out for Flex drivers in the United States.

Flex Rewards will allow frequent drivers to reserve their preferred shifts based on day of the week or time of day and delivery station, making it easier to claim high demand shifts.

Flex drivers can earn points for deliveries and their standing in the app, which is based on factors like completions and on time deliveries. Higher points open up better perks.

"Amazon Flex Rewards is a program exclusively for Amazon Flex delivery partners to thank you for all the work you do. With Amazon Flex Rewards, you can earn cash back with the Amazon Flex Debit Card, enjoy Preferred Scheduling and access thousands of discounts as well as tools to navigate things like insurance and taxes," says the Amazon Flex Rewards website.

Flex launched in 2015 and allows freelance drivers to sign up to deliver Whole Foods or Amazon orders.

Amazon is working hard to build out its own logistics and delivery network, easing its dependence on partners like the United States Postal Service.

In the recently reported Q3 results, Amazon's shipment costs were up 46% Y/Y as it pushed for more control over its shipping process.