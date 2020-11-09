Telsey Capital Markets lifts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to an Outperform rating after the department store stock was previously slotted at Market Perform.

The firm calls out an attractive entry point for investors.

"We are upgrading JWN to Outperform as Nordstrom's differentiated business model is pivoting toward offense — an attractive position in which to gain profitable market share — while being bolstered by its strong financial position. In addition, the stock has underperformed vs. its peer group, resulting in what we perceive as an attractive entry point and valuation."