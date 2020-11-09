The news that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective in preventing infection appears to be weighing on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ARCT) despite positive preliminary results from a Phase 1/2 study assessing its candidate ARCT-021 in 106 young and old adult volunteers.

78 subjects have received at least one injection, 36 have received two.

Robust anti-spike protein IgG immune responses were observed at all doses tested. Neutralizing antibody titers were on par with convalescent plasma. Anti-spike IgG antibody titers were dose-dependent and increased through day 43. T cell responses to multiple peptide pools derived from the SARS-CoV-1 spike protein were noted.

The safety profile was favorable with no moderate or severe fevers at any dose and no sever injection site reactions at doses contemplated for advancement. There have been no withdrawals from the trial.

A Phase 3 study is next up.

Singapore's Economic Development Board has committed up to $220M to fund the effort, including a limited recourse loan of $45M to support manufacturing and and up to $175M in vaccine purchases.