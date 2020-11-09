The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

The company expects to begin its Phase 3 clinical trial in the U.S. and Mexico by the end of November.

Novavax's ongoing Phase 3 trial of NVX-CoV2373 in the UK is expected to be fully enrolled by the end of November. Interim data are expected as soon as early Q1 2021.

NVAX has secured $2B in funding for its global coronavirus vaccine program.