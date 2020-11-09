MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.70.

Gary Mentesana, MMA Capital's Interim Chief Executive Officer stated, "The third quarter was substantially focused on our renewable energy investment portfolio. In that regard, we were able to largely execute our plan and realized an unlevered net return on investment from our renewable energy investments, as measured on a twelve-month trailing basis, of 11.1% through September 30, 2020. Given the impact of COVID-19, we are pleased with these results and the relatively clean reporting quarter they represent. Still, due to the current economic climate we continue to assess and manage the impact the pandemic has had and may have on our business. As a result, we continue to focus on managing liquidity and utilizing a more conservative approach to portfolio management in these uncertain times."

Press Release