Nextleaf Solutions' (OTCQB:OILFF) wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs, a Health Canada licensed standard processor, inked a Cannabis Extraction Agreement with Ontario-based Natural MedCo (NMC), wholly-owned subsidiary of Eve & Co.

Under the agreement, NMC will provide cannabis biomass to be processed into distilled THC and CBD oils at Nextleaf's closed-loop extraction plant in Metro Vancouver.

Resulting bulk THC and CBD oils will be sold by Nextleaf Labs through its commercial partners program and the wholesale market, with the net proceeds of such sales to be shared by Nextleaf Labs and NMC.

Initial agreement term will end on the earlier of 12 months, and the date upon which 5K kilograms of cannabis biomass has been processed; automatically renews thereafter for successive one-year terms.