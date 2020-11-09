Consumer finance, credit-card names climb in premarket trading following the encouraging news on a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) surges 19%, Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) gains 11% , Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) jumps 10% , and Synchrony Financial moves up 10% .

If American Express holds onto to those gains through today's regular session, a big "if" indeed, it would be the stock's biggest gain since March 24, when it ran up 22%.

Credit-card network giants Mastercard (NYSE:MA), up 8.9% , and Visa (NYSE:V), up 7.7% , also march upward.

Banks known for their credit card operations also move up sharply — Citigroup (NYSE:C) +9.9% , Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) +9.7% , Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) +9.5% , and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) +9.8% .

Auto lender Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) rises 8.6% , Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) adds 7.1% , Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is up 6.5% , and OneMain Holdings climbs 6.3% .

Payments processor Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) gains 5.7% and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) jumps 8.3% , and FIS (NYSE:FIS) +5.2% .