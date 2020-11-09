Early numbers from the Pfizer/BioNTech Phase 2/3 trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate show 90% effectiveness after the second dose.
It's looking like a big day for stocks, particularly those hit most by the idea of an ongoing pandemic. Among those are traditional retail landlords.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) +18%, Realty Income (NYSE:O) +6%, Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT) +15%, National Retail (NYSE:NNN) +10%, Macerich (NYSE:MAC) +19%, Kimco (NYSE:KIM) +11%, Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) +9.5%.
Of particular interest, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), which specializes in renting to things like theaters, is up 38%. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is higher by 80%.
