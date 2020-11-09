Gold prices plunge on news that Pfizer's vaccine was 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial trial data, as investors pile into risky asset classes and cyclical stocks that are highly correlated with the global economy.

December Comex gold -4% to $1,872/oz., erasing gains to a near eight-week peak at $1,965/oz. earlier in the session, which was driven by a weak dollar and hopes for more stimulus following Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. elections.

Silver (XAGUSD:CUR) joins gold's slide, -5.6% to $24.21/oz., but London Metal Exchange copper (HG1:COM) +1.4% to $7,045/ton, its highest since June 2018, while nickel (LN1:COM), iron ore (SCO:COM) and aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) are all surging.

Precious metals miners fall sharply pre-market, KGC -4.6%, AEM , GOLD -3.9% , MUX -2.8% , CDE -5% , AG -3.2% , HL -6.1% .

But industrial metals miners and steel producers are poised for big gains: FCX +4.6% X +6.6% , CLF +5.3% , AA +6.6% , TECK +7.9% .

"There is definitely euphoria in the market at the moment after the news of the vaccine... but there is still a long way to go until a vaccine is developed," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann says. "Markets will calm down again. It will take a long time before we all profit from a vaccine."

