The prospects of a COVID-19 vaccine getting emergency use authorization this month is lighting a fire for cyclical stocks as money rotates back out of the new safety of Big Tech.

Interest rates and small-cap stocks are surging as well.

The SPDR S&P Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the best performer, jumping 12% and mirroring a 10% rise in crude futures, which are back above $40/barrel on the prospect of increasing global demand.

With this morning’s rise, XLE will rise above its 50-day simple moving average for the first time since mid-August.

The SPDR S&P Financial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) is following, up 7.5% as rates surge back to levels not seen in five months.

The 10-year Treasury yield is rallying, up 10 basis point to 0.92%, around its peak in early June.

“We’re moving to 1% (on the 10-year yield), but going beyond that is going to be a stretch,” Gene Tannuzzo, deputy global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle, says.

The Federal Reserve is going to continue to be active, likely with more QE along with the European Central Bank, and “the market will test the Fed’s resolve to keep rates low,” Tannuzzo told Bloomberg.

The move brings the 10-year yield well head of its 200-day moving average of 0.82%.

The Fab 5 are mixed premarket, with Amazon, the definitive stay-at-home play, sliding the most, off 2.5%.

And the small-caps are also catching a bid as money moves from the megacaps.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is up 7.5% before the bell. That would be its biggest move since April 6 when it jumped 7.6%.

Russell futures hit CME limits.

Technicals are looking strong as IWM rose above its 50-day SMA last Monday.