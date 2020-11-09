Deutsche Bank turns bullish on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) with an upgrade to a Buy rating from Hold.

The firm calls CAKE undervalued on a stand-alone basis.

"Outside of near-term weather and COVID risks (which we acknowledge), and for CAKE specifically, we sense a reluctance to fully embrace a bull case here just given legacy issues and biases as it pertains to CAKE’s mall exposure. And while we definitely can understand this, as well as the viewpoint that there are other preferable names in Casual Dining, we are just articulating our opinion that on a stand-alone basis we think CAKE is undervalued."

DB made the call before today's vaccine announcement from Pfizer, which has raised optimism that a vaccine could be broadly distributed by the end of the year or early in 2021.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory are up 15.23% to $35.79 in premarket action.

