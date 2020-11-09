Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS): Q3 Net loss of $84.1M.

Revenue of $565K misses by $1.25M vs. $4K year ago.

CEO Duane Hughes said, "We view this as only a delay in our progress. We've introduced several new battery supplier options into our supply chain and will have supplemental volume additions in the first quarter of 2021. While we cannot predict the full impact from COVID right now, let alone in 2021, when conditions improve and the coronavirus is no longer a business issue for us and our suppliers, then we would anticipate producing approximately 1,800 units in 2021."

Shares +3.2% PM.

