Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) successfully closed acquisition of Ascendant Group and its subsidiaries in an all-cash transaction; marking its 27th regulated utility acquisition since 2009.

Ascendant, through its major subsidiary, Bermuda Electric Light (BELCO), is the sole electric utility in Bermuda, providing safe and reliable regulated electrical generation, transmission and distribution services to ~36K customer connections.

Under the agreement terms, Ascendant's shareholders received $36/common share, representing total share purchase price of ~$365M.

The acquisition is immediately accretive to APUC's 2021 adj. net earnings per share; a 3-year recap of the company's diluted EPS: