Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to acquire Apixio for undisclosed term.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2020.

Apixio provides a technology suite that mines, compiles and analyzes large volumes of disparate, unstructured patient data and creates and refines algorithms to extract high-quality insights to support payers' and providers' administrative activities. Apixio's AI platform has been trained to handle the complexities and challenges of the healthcare industry and deliver proven results.

Apixio will remain an operationally independent entity as part of Centene's Health Care Enterprises group.