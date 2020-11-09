Jefferies drops its rating on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to a Hold rating from Buy on a call tied to valuation.

"Mix advantages need to continue to support EBITDA growth in advance of sales growth. Margin gains could relax in 2021 with growth in lower-margin licensed brands tied to entertainment. ... MAT shares are most tightly correlated to the performance of its dolls business, esp Barbie, as the profit structure in dolls is significantly advantaged."

Shares of Mattel are up 3.48% in premarket trading, which is below broad market averages that are rallying off of Pfizer's positive vaccine announcement.

Read all the latest Pfizer-related news.