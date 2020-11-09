Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG), to accelerate Cloud Marketplace position and expand footprint in EMEA with Sigma Software Distribution through the acquisition of CDF Group Limited.

CDF will bring ~125 employees to Wayside, more than 1,000 VARs from its network, and deep relationships with notable vendors, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Adobe, ManageEngine, SAP and many others.

CDF’s current Group CEO, Andrew King, will join WSTG and lead its European operations as President and General Manager of EMEA.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

