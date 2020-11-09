Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Q3 results:

Revenue rose 24% to $199.7M vs consensus of $195.2M and the miner says it is increasing 2020 capital spending to $100M from $90M.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $75.7M, compared to $69.8M in the year-earlier quarter.

Q3 silver production up 7.7% Y/Y to 3.5M oz., while gold output slipped 46.7% to 41.17K oz.

Hecla's average realized silver price in Q3 was $25.32/oz., 39% higher than the year-earlier quarter; average realized gold price in Q3 was $1,929/oz., 31% higher than the year-earlier quarter.

Record adjusted EBITDA and improved net debt/adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) of 1.7x.

Increased dividend 50% and approved the payment of the first enhanced silver-linked dividend.

For the full year, Hecla increases silver production guidance to 12.8M-13.4M oz. from its previous outlook of 12.4M-13.0M oz., while all-in sustaining costs are expected to be $11.75M-12.25M from previous guidance of $12.25M-13.25M.

Hecla rose its full-year gold production outlook to 200K-207K oz. from prior guidance of 199K-210K oz., while AISC are expected to be $1,300M-1,350M from previous guidance of $1,150M-1,250M.

Shares are down 8.9% PM.

