OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) announces new positive interim data from its KEYNOTE-695 Phase 2b trial evaluating TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid), a DNA plasmid-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in rigorously defined anti-PD1 checkpoint resistant metastatic melanoma patients.

TAVO + KEYTRUDA led to a 30% ORR in the first 54 out of 100 planned patients (95%CI [18.0%, 43.6%]) (16/54), much higher than the primary efficacy endpoint of 20% ORR determined by blinded independent review.

Complete response rate was 6% (3/54).

9% (5/54) patients had 100% reduction of target lesions.

ORR was 35% (n=6/17) and 40% (n=6/15) in patients with Stage IV M1c/M1d disease and with prior exposure to ipilimumab, respectively.

Median duration of response is currently 12.2 months (95% CI, 5.6-NE).

Median study follow-up was 13.5 months.

Only 5.4% Grade 3 treatment-related adverse events were observed.

The data were will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting .

OncoSec also announced pre-clinical data showing that CORVax12 triggers an immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. CORVax12 combines OncoSec's TAVO with the National Institute of Health (NIH)'s COVID-19 "spike" protein.

Recently, the Company announced FDA clearance of its IND application for a first-in-human Phase 1 trial to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of CORVax12.

A glance at ONCS pipeline overview:

According to MarketWatch, there are only seven vaccine candidates being tested in human participants in the U.S., as of October 2020.