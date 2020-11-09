Completing the strategic exit from the West Coast, StoneMor (NYSE:STON) +10.2% PM , inked a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its Oregon and Washington locations to Clearstone Memorial Partners for total cash purchase price of $6.2M.

Transactions are targeted to close on or before Dec. 31, 2020.

The company closed its earlier announced sale of the assets of its remaining California locations to entities owned by John Yeatman and Gary Saxton for a total purchase price of $7.1M.

"With the closing of the sale of California assets, our divestiture program has resulted in total net proceeds in excess of $57M, a sizable deleveraging of our balance sheet," president & CEO Joe Redling commented.

StoneMor plans to use $5.7M of net proceeds from the California sale and 80% of the net proceeds from the sale to Clearstone to redeem partial outstanding senior notes.