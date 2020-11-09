Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) has announced that it plans to build a new large-scale gene therapy manufacturing facility in Bedford, Massachusetts, thus enabling in-house manufacturing of the Company’s pipeline of clinical stage adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies, including DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia, and UX701 for Wilson disease, as well as other preclinical programs.

The planned Phase 1 facility will encompass 100,000 square feet will be able to support two independent manufacturing suites with a capacity of 30 runs per year. Construction of the new facility has begun and is expected to be complete in 2023.

As the facility becomes fully operational, Ultragenyx expects to hire ~100 to 150 full-time employees. The company already controls land and development rights for an additional 86,000 square feet of Phase 2 expansion on-site which could be used to double capacity if needed.