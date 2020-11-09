W.R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) +27.1% pre-market after shareholder 40 North Management offers to acquire the company for $60/share.

The offer represents a 36% premium over Grace's $44.05 Friday closing price.

40 North is Grace's biggest shareholder with a stake of nearly 15%, according to Bloomberg.

"As a significant and longstanding shareholder in the company, we believe this proposal delivers full value to all shareholders and is well in excess of what the company will be able to achieve on its current course," 40 North says.

The investment firm says it does not expect any antitrust or regulatory problems and believes it could complete due diligence within four weeks if given access to the books.