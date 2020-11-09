Cinema stocks, pummeled by months of closures and drying-up liquidity as another COVID-19 surge continues, are rallying by heavy double-digits in the wake of positive news from Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine trials.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest U.S. theater chain, is up 72.7% and recouping most of its October decline. That stock had fallen 74% over the past year. AMC has been characterized as most in danger of a cash crunch amid a dizzying fall in revenues, with Americans largely staying out of theaters this year.

Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY), UK-based owner of No. 2 U.S. chain Regal, is up 38.8% in London trading. And Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), the No. 3 chain, is up 41.5% in premarket U.S. trading.