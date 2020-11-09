TherapeuticsMD (TXMD +14.8% ) Q3 results:

Revenue of $19.3M (+80 Q/Q) vs consensus of $15.44M; Annovera revenue of $6.4M (+250% Q/Q) and ~5.2K ANNOVERA prescriptions volume dispensed (+115% Q/Q).

Imvexxy revenue (+35 Q/Q) to $6.8M and ~131K IMVEXXY prescriptions volume dispensed (+32% Q/Q).

BIJUVA revenue (+22 Q/Q) to $1.6M and ~32K BIJUVA prescriptions volume dispensed (+59% Q/Q).

Gross margin increased to 83%, compared to 59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net loss: ($32.6M); loss/share: ($0.12) (+7.7%) vs consensus of ($0.13); CF Ops: ($129.1M) (-12.4%).

The Company entered into an agreement with its lender, Sixth Street Partners, to lower the minimum cash balance requirement under the Company’s Financing Agreement from $60M to $45M through year end.

The company is in process to divest vitaCare Prescription Services underway that could generate non-dilutive proceeds.

