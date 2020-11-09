Last week, Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) reported upside Q3 results with 17% Y/Y revenue growth and a 40% increase in cloud subscription revenue.

Now, Goldman Sachs has upgraded the company from Sell to Neutral and raises the price target from $48 to $84.

Analyst Christopher Merwin says the "strong" Q3 print that "exceeded our initial expectations for top-line growth."

Merwin: "Appian's multi-year investment in ramping its partner ecosystem is beginning to pay dividends."

Other points of strength included EMEA and Federal deal activity and cloud revenue acceleration, says Merwin.

The analyst thinks the low-code market is "is at a positive inflection point in demand, which we believe should continue to benefit APPN."

Appian shares are up 20.4% pre-market to $90.58.

