Clarivate (CCC +0.8% ) announces that a new for-profit subsidiary of ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers), the International Society of Interdisciplinary Engineers LLC (‘ISIE’) has acquired Techstreet.

Under this new ownership, ISIE and Techstreet will build on Techstreet's leadership position as one of the fastest growing distributors of technical standards.

Both ASME and Techstreet are positioned at the forefront of the $1.5B standards ecosystem, defining best practices for the industry, which is expected to reach a market size of $1.6B by 2023.

Press Release