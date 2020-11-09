The sellers of diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 and antibodies to the coronavirus are under early pressure in apparent reaction to positive interim data on Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine that showed 90% efficacy. An effective vaccine, when widely deployed, will imply reduced testing demand.
Selected tickers: Quidel (QDEL -30.1%), Hologic (HOLX -9.1%), Fluidigm (FLDM -22.8%), Abbott (ABT -4.5%), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.25%), Danaher (DHR -1.4%), OraSure Technologies (OSUR -14.3%), Luminex (LMNX -4.1%), Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI -7.2%), LabCorp (LH -6.4%), Quest Diagnostics (DGX -3.5%), Qiagen (QGEN -10.1%), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO -4.5%), PerkinElmer (PKI -10.6%)