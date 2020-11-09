The sellers of diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 and antibodies to the coronavirus are under early pressure in apparent reaction to positive interim data on Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine that showed 90% efficacy. An effective vaccine, when widely deployed, will imply reduced testing demand.

Selected tickers: Quidel (QDEL -30.1% ), Hologic (HOLX -9.1% ), Fluidigm (FLDM -22.8% ), Abbott (ABT -4.5% ), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.25% ), Danaher (DHR -1.4% ), OraSure Technologies (OSUR -14.3% ), Luminex (LMNX -4.1% ), Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI -7.2% ), LabCorp (LH -6.4% ), Quest Diagnostics (DGX -3.5% ), Qiagen (QGEN -10.1% ), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO -4.5% ), PerkinElmer (PKI -10.6% )