Entera Bio (ENTX) completes the enrollment in the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613, an orally delivered human parathyroid hormone or potential oral bone building product to treat osteoporosis patients.

In August 2020, the Company announced 6-month interim biomarker and BMD data from the first 50%, or 80 patients, enrolled in this trial and indicated EB613 has a meaningful and positive impact on lumbar spine BMD in a dose dependent manner.

Entera expects to report efficacy results for the EB613 Phase 2 clinical trial including the full 3-month biomarker data in Q1 2021, and the efficacy and safety results for the full trial in Q2 2021.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and equivalents of $7.1M and believes its current cash position will be sufficient to fund its operations into Q2 2021.