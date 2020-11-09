Following positive clinical trial results, Britain expects to receive 10M doses of Pfizer (PFE +7.8% ) and BioNTech’s (BNTX +20.3% ) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2 by the end of this year, if approved, reports Reuters.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said that UK had now ordered 40M doses of the vaccine candidate.

Johnson is optimistic that the situation will be better by spring, considering the prospects of a vaccine. As of now, England is under a second national lockdown to contain a new wave of COVID-19 infections.