Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is on watch after Cowen calls the EV stock compelling in its research initiation.

"We see FSR being the opposite of the ramp experience that TSLA witnessed, leveraging MGA to produce the vehicle in a capex-light manner which should drive significant FCF in '24/25 (we model $889mn/1.8bn respectively)," writes analyst Jeffrey Osborne.

Osborne says Fisker's Ocean model is seeing strong initial interest and notes upside from the company's "partner-centric" approach to cost savings and flexible lease approach with consumers.

Osborne and team start off coverage on Fisker with an Outperform rating.

Cowen's price target of $22 is a ~2X multiple on the firm's FY23 revenue estimate. "We see FSR's multiple expanding as the deposit base increases and the company moves closer to the start of production in late 2022," notes Osborne.

Shares of Fisker are up 6.78% in early trading to $11.57.

Fisker is a bit of clean slate with no Seeking Alpha articles out yet or Wall Street ratings other than Cowen's.