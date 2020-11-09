Nel Hydrogen, subsidiary of Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) receives purchase orders for PEM electrolyser cell stacks from Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace Division, at a value $5.4M.

During the first half of 2020, Nel received additional orders for Navy stacks worth over $3.7M, bringing the total booked orders this year to over $9.1M.

"We are very proud to work with our partner Collins Aerospace and the U.S. Navy on this mission critical application for PEM electrolysis. This new order demonstrates the continuing success of our world class manufacturing and quality systems, as well as the reliability of our industry leading PEM electrolyser technology" says Steve Szymanski, VP of Sales & Marketing at Nel Hydrogen U.S.