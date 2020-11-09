The FDA has signed-off investigational new drug application for Phase 1 study with Sorrento's (SRNE -13.5% ) intravenous (IV) COVI-AMG (STI-2020) for the treatment of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms and a separate study to evaluate safety and pharmacokinetics in healthy volunteers.

STI-2020 is an affinity-matured version of the parent antibody COVI-GUARD (STI-1499) and IND for 1499 was signed-off by the FDA in September.

As previously announced, in preclinical studies, both STI-2020 and STI-1499 demonstrated neutralizing effect and ST-1499 at a very low dose prevented SARS-CoV-2.

The company has initiated manufacturing to produce 100,000 doses, expected to be available early next year, in anticipation of a potential Emergency Use authorization.

Despite this positive development, its shares are apparently down likely due to the fact that an antibody trial is less relevant at this point with the PFE vaccine as the center of attention this morning.

Also, an author on Seeking Alpha wrote being skeptical about Sorrento's COVID-19 Pipeline, as the company has over-reported the supposed "incredible results" in the preclinical tests obtained for some of these candidate drugs. Unless robust and reliable trial results in Covid-19 patients are reported soon, the author expects a downward trend over the next several weeks and months.