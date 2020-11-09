Recovery plays drive S&P up 3.5%; small-caps, rates also rally

The prospects of a vaccine getting emergency use authorization this month leads a broad-based rally, with reopening trade stocks flying.

The S&P (SP500) is up 3.5% . The Nasdaq (COMP) is up 0.8% , lagging as money moves from the megacaps and Big Tech that was the hallmark of the safety trade at the end of last week.

The Dow (DJI) is up 5.7% , led by Boeing.

While COVID case loads are still surging, the prospects of emergence from lockdown measure is leading to huge gains in sectors that have lagged.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is soaring 16% as crude futures jump 10% to more than $40/barrel on demand expectations.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) are also at the top of the gainers list as interest rates gained. The 10-year Treasury yield rose above 0.92%, getting back to its highs seen in June.

Looking at some of the recovery gainers, Carnival Cruise Lines is up 46%, United Airlines is up 26% and Equity Residential is up 26%.